Jilted lover throws acid on woman in Bengaluru

A jilted lover allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in the city on Friday morning, police said.
The 32-year-old woman, a divorcee with three children, sustained injuries in her right eye and is under treatment in a private hospital, they said. The accused Ahmed, aged 36, has been arrested. The two were working in a factory producing incense products and had known each other for the past three years.
According to police, Ahmed had been pestering the woman from his own community to marry him for the past many weeks. She, however, repeatedly spurned his plea. On Friday he threw acid on her at Sarakki road junction near JP Nagar. The incident comes on the heels of an acid attack on a woman here two months ago.
The accused was subsequently arrested from Tamil Nadu.
