<p>Harihar: The meeting convened on the premises of Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli on Thursday, to oppose the state government's proposal to include Kuruba community in the list of STs witnessed verbal duel between BJP and Congress workers of Valmiki community triggering tense situation for a short period.</p>.<p>Expressing his opinion at the meeting, BJP's ST Morcha State Unit President Bangaru Hanumantha said, "Congress won the election in the Bellary Lok Sabha constituency due to the Valmiki Development Corporation scam. However, our leader of the community (Nagendra) lost the minister spot", he taunted.</p>.Govt convenes meeting to discuss ST tag for Kurubas.<p>Taking serious objection to this statement, Bellary Congress MP E Tukaram got up from his seat on the dais and was about to leave the place. At this time, community leaders snatched the mike from Bangaru Hanumantha and expressed their anger. This led to loud commotion between the two groups of the ruling and opposition parties. Heated arguments were exchanged between the supporters of both the parties for more than half an hour. The situation was turning violent.</p>.<p>Sensing this, Prasannananda Puri Swamiji of the Guru Peetha intervened and pacified everyone. The sage expressed his dissatisfaction over the development.</p>.<p>PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and other major leaders of the community skipped the meeting.</p>.<p>Minister Satish Jarkiholi, former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Rajanna skipped the meeting in the background of the state government's decision to include the Kuruba community in the ST category. Bellary MP Tukaram, Devdurga MLA Kariamma, Bangaru Hanumanthu, KT Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Srinivas Das Kariappa were present in the meeting.</p>