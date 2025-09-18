Menu
Female elephant drowns in Cauvery in Meenukolli reserve forest

After an autopsy, the veterinarians confirmed that the pachyderm died of drowning.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 17:20 IST
Published 18 September 2025, 17:20 IST
