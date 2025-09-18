<p>A female elephant died after drowning in River Cauvery near Maldare in Meenukolli reserve forest limits in the taluk on Wednesday.</p><p>The body was found in the river on Thursday.</p><p>Forest officials with the help of a trained elephant recovered the body from the middle of the river and brought it ashore through a boat, on Thursday morning.</p><p>After an autopsy, the veterinarians confirmed that the pachyderm died of drowning.</p><p>The last rites of the elephant were performed later.</p>