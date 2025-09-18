<p>Mumbai: Amid the barrage of ‘vote chori’ charges made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/picture-baaki-hai-for-rahul-gandhis-vote-chori-hydrogen-bomb-congress-leader-says-will-only-speak-with-100-proof-3734680">Rahul Gandhi including at Rajura in Chandrapur district</a> of Maharashtra, the local Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) countered that because of prompt due diligence and action taken by the administration, attempts of bogus voter registration was successfully prevented. </p><p>“During the period 1-17 October 2024, a total of 7,592 applications for new voter registration were received. On detailed verification conducted through Booth Level Officers, serious discrepancies were observed. Out of these, 6,861 applications were found invalid due to reasons such as applicants not residing at the given address, applicants being non-existent, or absence of proper photographs and supporting documents. Accordingly, these applications were rejected in due course, and no entry was made in the electoral roll,” the ERO Rajura said in a statement posted on X in which the Election Commission of India and Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Office was tagged.</p>.Rahul Gandhi is 'badshah of vote theft', he should apologise for 'baseless charges': Maharashtra BJP.<p>The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections were held on 20 November 2024. </p><p>“Taking serious note of the matter, the District Election Officer instructed the Electoral Registration Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer, Rajura, to conduct a thorough inquiry into all applications and to initiate necessary criminal proceedings under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Information Technology Act, 2000,” the ERO said. </p><p>Consequently, Crime No. 629/2024 has been registered at Rajura police station, and further investigation is being carried out by the police. Department. </p><p>The ERO office has reiterated that due to timely vigilance, 6,861 bogus applications were rejected and thus prevented from entering the electoral roll of the 70 - Rajura Assembly Constituency. </p><p>“Action was taken suo motu without any complaint,” it said. </p>