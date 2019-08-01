Know IMA's assets? Here's whom to inform

As the investigation into the multi-crore IMA scam goes on in full swing, the regional commissioner, Bengaluru, has appointed a competent authority to protect investors’ money.

The authority will identify and take into possession the money and assets of all the financial establishments of IMA, said a statement.

Investors and the general public have been asked to share any information about movable or immovable properties owned by or under Benami ownership of IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan or any member of his family. The details can be sent to the Office of the Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Division, and Competent Authority, 2nd Floor, BMTC Building, KH Road, Shanthinagar, or e-mailed to rcb27bangalore@gmail.com or shared by Whatsapp to 9886205240.