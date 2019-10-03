K'taka: Cellphones worth 1.25 cr seized, gang arrested

A ten-member interstate robbery gang was busted and 563 mobile phones worth Rs 1.25 crore, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle were seized from them, police said on Thursday.

The gang had attacked innocent people to rob them and there were some reports of them killing their victims when they resisted, police said. As the complaints grew, a police team comprising 62 personnel, including three inspectors and 13 sub-inspectors was formed, which nabbed them on September 30. A few more members of the gang are either absconding or located in some other states, for whom a manhunt has been launched, police added.

The arrested have been identified as Kizar Pasha (21), Arif Khan (39), Asif Khan (36), Nawaz Sharif (42), Afzal Sharif (36), Aslam (47), Kaleem (20), Salman (22), Syed Akbar (42) and Amir Zamir Khan (28). According to police, these accused used to roam around in motorcycle and autorickshaw and intercept people and rob them of their valuables including mobile phones. After stealing mobile phones, they used to wipe out data from them and sold through Amir Khan, who hails from Hyderabad.