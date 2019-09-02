Man arrested for smoking aboard flight

The airport police arrested a 30-year-old private firm employee caught smoking aboard a flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru on Saturday.

Santosh Kumar was travelling by an AirAsia flight. He was found smoking inside the aircraft’s washroom.

As the cabin crew questioned Kumar for smoking on board, he caused a ruckus, causing panic among the passengers.

Soon after the flight landed, the crew filed a complaint. The police then arrested the accused and seized a lighter from him. Kumar was booked for endangering the safety of others, criminal intimidation and also under various sections of the IPC.

He was remanded in judicial custody.