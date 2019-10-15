Man attacked for complaining about burnt roti

A man was attacked by the staff of a hotel in the City Market on Sunday for complaining about being served a burnt roti, and for demanding another one.

Suresh Kumar, 52, a businessman who was staying at the Gokula Lodge, had gone for lunch to an eatery in Balepet on Sunday afternoon. Kumar, who was served a burnt roti, complained and demanded that he be served one that was cooked well.

In a police complaint, Kumar said the hotel staff refused to serve him another roti and this led to a heated argument. The cashier behaved rudely and asked Kumar to throw out the roti if he could not eat it. The cashier snatched the plate from Kumar and assaulted him, according to the police complaint.

Kumar sustained head injuries and was rescued by other customers, who took him to Victoria Hospital. Based on the complaint, the City Market police have taken up a case of assault and are yet to arrest the cashier, who has been absconding since the incident.