Man dies, woman colleague injured as scooter hits road divider and electric pole

A 50-year-old man died while a 23-year-old woman suffered injuries after their scooter hit a road divider before crashing into an electricity pole on Varthur Main Road in southeastern Bengaluru in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ranjan Roy, from West Bengal, lost control of his Honda Activa, which went on to hit the divider and the electricity pole at around 2.30 am. He suffered a head injury and died on the spot. His colleague, who was on the pillion, was also injured and was admitted to Vydehi Hospital in Whitefield for treatment. She is recovering well, according to police.

Police determined that the scooter was moving from the Kundalahalli underpass to Tubarahalli at the time of the accident.

Roy was a manager at a private company in the city. The woman worked in the same company. They dined at a restaurant on Saturday night and were headed home.

Police believe that Roy was drunk and rode in a rash and negligent manner, and eventually lost control of the scooter. A case has been registered against him at the Whitefield traffic police station.