Man held for posting fake video of Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital

A timber merchant from Tilak Nagar was arrested on Sunday for posting a video of a crowded OPD and passing it off as that of Victoria Hospital.

Sameerullah, 46, was arrested within three hours of the police booking him for spreading rumours.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said Sameerullah posted the video on his Facebook page, claiming that it was shot inside Victoria Hospital. The video shows a doctor pleading for help inside a crowded OPD at a hospital. The video is actually of a hospital in Bihar, a police officer said.

The video was widely shared on social media. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) took up a suo motu case and tracked down Sameerullah, Patil said. He was booked under the Information Technology Act, the National Disaster Management Act and under IPC section 505 (statements conducting to public mischief), Patil added and warned the public against posting fake videos related to Covid-19.

Sameerullah is said to be a Congress party worker from South Bengaluru. His Facebook page has many pictures of him with politicians and of his participation at political events. His Facebook profile also states that he’s part of the Kannada film industry.

Police are questioning him about why he posted the video.