Man shoots Nimhans employee with country-made pistol

A 25-year-old female employee at Nimhans was shot with a country-made pistol by her male friend in eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.

While the woman is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the suspect left the weapon at the scene of the attack and fled.

The injured has been identified as Subhashree Priyadarshini. She lives in a paying guest accommodation in Manjunath Layout, Munnekolala, and hails from Odisha.

According to M N Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), Priyadarshini was near the PG accommodation around 6 pm when the suspect shot her once with a 7.65-mm country-made pistol and escaped when she collapsed on the roadside.

“The suspect is known to the injured. Since he is at large, and for the investigation purpose, we are not revealing his name. We have major clues on the accused and two special teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest,” Anucheth said.

Priyadarshini is unmarried and her family members are in Odisha. She came to Bengaluru two years ago. Her family has been informed about the incident, an investigating officer said. Fellow inmates at the PG accommodation and friends know that Priyadarshini works at Nimhans, but they have no knowledge of her designation.

A case of attempted murder and under the Arms Act has been taken by Marathahalli police and further investigation is on.