NIA to probe Bengaluru's DJ Halli, KG Halli riots

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigations into the communal riots that rocked Bengaluru in August and have registered two cases.

An NIA statement said it took over the investigation on Monday following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asking the agency to probe two FIRs of arson and violence filed in connection with the incidents in Devarajeevana Halli and Kadugondana Halli police stations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The first case is registered on the basis of the FIR 195/2020 dated August 12 at Devarajeevana Halli police station while the second case is based on the FIR 229/2020 filed on August 12 at Kadugondana Halli police station.

On August 11 night, the NIA said, more than 1,000 people had gathered in front of the house of Congress MLA Naveen Srinivas Murthy (Pulakeshi Nagar constituency) at Kavalbyrasandra in Bengaluru protesting against a derogatory Facebook post about Prophet Mohammed by his nephew Naveen.

SDPI Karnataka Secretary Muzamil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of SDPI and Popular Front to "instigate the mob and incite violence", the agency claimed.

"The mob went on rampage in Devarajeevana Halli, Kadugondana Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar area under Bengaluru City. They attacked Devarajeevana Halli and Kadugondana Halli police stations and vandalized the property of police stations. including government and private vehicles parked in the police stations," it said.

The mob also attacked the house of the MLA before attacking the police stations. The NIA team, headed by an IG-rank officer, is camping at Bengaluru in connection with the investigation of these cases, the statement added.

The Centre had earlier informed the Karnataka High Court that it would take over the case.