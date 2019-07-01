Nominated councillor held in IMA case

Nominated councillor of BBMP, Syed Mujahid, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday for allegedly helping Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director of the scam-hit I Monetary Agency (IMA), evade arrest and flee the country.

Mujahid’s residence was searched and several documents were seized. He was produced before a judge on Sunday following which he was remanded in police custody for 13 days.

The arrest was made based on the documents found at his residence during the raid by SIT officials on Saturday night. Mujahid was said to be closely associated with Mansoor — the main accused in the multi-crore IMA scam — and was also part of IMA’s affairs. “When the two mobile phones found at Mujahid’s residence were checked, details of his conversation with Mansoor surfaced,” sources said.

Mujahid was aware that Mansoor was planning to shut down IMA Group and had advised the latter to flee the country. He had allegedly made all arrangements for Mansoor and travelled in the same car to the airport.

“On June 5, Mansoor announced a holiday on account of Ramzan and did not reopen the shop. On June 8, the duo travelled in the same car to Kempegowda International Airport, parked it and flew separate ways,” sources said.

While Mansoor is suspected to have fled to Dubai, Mujahid travelled to Sri Lanka and stayed there for a week. After returning, he had extended support to the protesting investors of IMA. During questioning, Mujahid admitted that he had helped Mansoor, sources added.

A Tata Fortuner belonging to Mujahid was also seized by the officials.

SIT officials have identified 101 accounts belonging to IMA and have initiated measures to freeze these accounts. In the accounts, a total of 1.16 crore was found by the investigating officials.