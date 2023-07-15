Fraud using Kannada actor's child's name, one held

One held for fraud using Kannada actor Master Anand's daughter's name

Vamshika is the daughter of Kannada actor and television host Master Anand.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2023, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 03:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police on Friday arrested Nisha Narasappa for allegedly cheating multiple people using the name of Vamshika, a child artist. 

Vamshika is the daughter of Kannada actor and television host Master Anand. She has also been a part of reality shows such as 'Gicchi Gilili and' a few others.

Nisha Narasappa was a friend of Yashaswini Anand (Vamshika’s mother) before they snapped all contacts a few months ago. “Nisha has taken lakhs from many parents saying she would fetch an opportunity for their children to act in advertisements and films. She even got a photoshoot done for the kids,” Yashaswini stated in the FIR. 

Also Read | Accused in Bengaluru abduction drama caught within 12 hours

The complainant claimed that she and Nisha used to be friends and attended events together along with Vamshika. Nisha took advantage of used Vamshika's name t cheat people. The other, who fell prey to her fraud are Geetha, Shilpa, Swathi and Priyanka.  

The accused charged money from people saying she would launch their children through her banner named NN production and did photoshoots with them.

Sadashivanagar police have filed an FIR and a case has been registered under sections 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (punishment for cheating)  

Bengaluru
Fraud
Crime

