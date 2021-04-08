'Pistol seller' arrested in Hulimavu

A 22-year-old man from Rajasthan has been arrested for trying to sell a country-made pistol and two live bullets in South Bengaluru, police said.
Jodhpur native Mukesh Chopra was arrested from Akshayanagar near Hulimavu by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday evening following a tip-off. He was allegedly trying to sell the firearm.
CCB inspector Puneeth Kumar R said Chopra told them that he had sourced the weapon and the bullets from Rajasthan. The CCB is investigating if Chopra had sold the firearm earlier and who was his prospective customer.
Chopra has been booked under the Arms Act.
