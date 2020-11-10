Police to book sellers of non-green firecrackers

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 10 2020, 01:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 01:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Traders not selling “green” firecrackers will be arrested and booked under the Explosives Act, city police commissioner Kamal Pant said Monday.

Speaking to DH, Pant said teams have been formed with experts to check the products sold at the shops. While those selling products marked as eco-friendly will be spared, those selling non-green crackers will be arrested and booked under the Explosives Act.

Following the state government’s orders banning the non-green crackers, police and concerned authorities are keeping a strict vigil on traders selling polluting crackers in the garb of green crackers, Pant added. 

On November 6, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa banned firecrackers due to Covid-19 pandemic, following recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Health and Family Welfare Department. He asked people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner with green crackers.

Karnataka is the seventh Indian state to restrict the use of crackers. Rajasthan, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, Delhi and Maharashtra have issued guidelines against bursting crackers keeping the pandemic and pollution in mind. 

 

