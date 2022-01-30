Probe ordered over viral video on prison irregularities

Probe ordered over viral video on irregularities at Parappana Agrahara

A video recorded by rowdy-sheeter JCB Narayana in prison almost three years ago, showing him enjoying privileges in a barrack, had gone viral

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 30 2022, 05:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 05:23 ist
Parappana Agrahara. Credit: DH photo

The state government on Saturday launched a probe into a video depicting irregularities at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison that went viral on social media.

The government has appointed Additional Director General of Police (Communication, Logistics, and Modernisation) S Murugan to probe the irregularities. A senior officer of the rank of DIG (Prisons) has been appointed to probe the video and assist Murugan in investigating the video’s contents.

DGP (Prisons) will be updated about the probe’s progress and will receive a final report. He will submit the report to the government for further action after verifying the findings.

Sources said a video recorded by rowdy-sheeter JCB Narayana in prison almost three years ago, showing him enjoying privileges in a barrack by allegedly paying money to jail staff, had gone viral on January 25.

Officials said the video was old and they already suspended the prison staff involved. The government decided to order a probe due to the embarrassment they faced in the last few days.

