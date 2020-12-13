Rash driving, rude cops: Bengaluru citizens raise it all at traffic town hall meeting

Encroachments on footpaths and rash driving are two of the most common traffic problems bothering citizens in the city, including in the information technology hub of Whitefield. Next comes the rude behaviour of policemen.

These issues and many others were raised at the first Sanchara Samparka Divasa held at all traffic police stations on Saturday. The event was a police initiative to reach out to citizens about traffic issues.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, East) M Narayana, interacted with the public in Whiteifled.

Citizens also complained about rashly driven BMTC buses, wheelies and drag racing, haphazardly parked water tankers, fleecing by auto-rickshaw drivers and lack of parking in congested areas.

People also requested the police to clear the debris dumped on the roadside in Kadugodi, KR Puram, Varthur and the surrounding areas, saying it slows down traffic. They also asked for installing a traffic signal at Channasandra.

'Cops must behave themselves'

About traffic police personnel, citizens said that while the cops were doing a great job, they need to behave themselves and must not be arrogant. Traffic cops often stop vehicles arbitrarily even though the driver/rider would not have broken any traffic rule. Towing staff also behave in a high-handed manner, they pointed out.

In Whitefield, many people complained about footpaths encroached upon by roadside vendors, slow-moving traffic and the dust caused by the ongoing works undertaken by GAIL, BWSSB and other agencies that have dug up the roads, Narayana said.

Responding to the complaints of police harassment, Pant asked the citizens to take the pictures of the errant officers and send them to the higher-ups concerned for necessary action.

Pant instructed senior officers to note down all the suggestions and complaints, and follow them up with the necessary action.

The interactive events drew sizeable crowds at Chickpet, Kengeri, Magadi Road, Upparpet and a few other police stations. Police have promised to hold a separate Samparaka Divasa to address law and order issues.