School principal’s kidnap an ‘act of revenge’; 8 held

The CCB which investigated the abduction of a school principal from Vijayanagar in February this year has booked a woman and seven others under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA).

The prime accused in the case, Ravi A, who claimed to be an RTI activist and the president of Karnataka Students’ Parents’ Association, had abducted 68-year-old Bhadraiah, principal of Kiran Public School on February 19. Police said Ravi planned to demand a ransom of Rs 2 crore from Bhadraiah for his release but freed him after five days when he learnt the CCB was hunting for him.

A senior officer said Ravi who was earlier arrested by the Rajagopal Nagar police in an extortion case filed by Bhadraiah wanted to take revenge and ganged up with Lakshman Poojary, a gun dealer, and his gang to executive his criminal activities.

Police arrested Ravi along with Poojary, Karthik M Doulath, Daniel Devraj, Ayyappa, Kotresh, Ramakrishna and Manjushri.