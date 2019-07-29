Secrecy shrouds fate of dancer who jumped during raid

On the night of July 25, Bengaluru police raided Dakshin Pub, Bar and Restaurant at the Brigade Gardens building on Brigade Road. But the raid ended in tragedy, with a female dancer jumping from the fourth floor of the building.

It has been three days since the incident but questions abound: What happened to the woman? Is she injured, if so where has she been admitted? Why are police higher-ups stating they are not aware about the incident? Why have the police not registered a case?

Sources said the fall from a height of about 35-40 feet could have led to serious injuries. However, the victim’s whereabouts have remained a mystery as is the reason for her decision to jump. The state government has not given permission for dance bars. However, dancers who are detained are later released as victims of human trafficking as long as they don’t have any criminal cases. This led many to wonder whether it was a suicide attempt.

Though police sources confirmed the incident, officers are tight-lipped about her condition. The jurisdiction police inspector did not answer calls, while the assistant commissioner said he had no clue about the status of the woman.

To a question, Police Commissioner Alok Kumar said, “I have checked with local police. Local police has not received any medico-legal complaint from any of the hospitals.”

Dakshin restaurant staff denied the incident. However, when a DH reporter visited the place for the second time posing as a customer and asked about the condition of the woman, a staffer confirmed the incident.

“The dance bar is closed for three days following the incident and as per the directions from police,” the staffer said.

In cases involving accidents, attempted suicide or fall from buildings, the hospital should intimate the jurisdiction police. Going by the words of the city police commissioner, it is being suspected that the dancer has been shifted out of the city or state to hush-up the case.