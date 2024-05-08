Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2024: Head, Abhishek fifties power SRH to 10-wicket win over LSG

SRH's openers pummelled LSG bowlers and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 17:05 IST
Last Updated : 08 May 2024, 17:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Hyderabad: Blazing fifties by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a 10-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

Head (89 not out, 30b) and Abhishek (75 not out, 28b) pummelled LSG bowlers for their stand for the opening wicket, and raced past the target of 166 in just 9.4 overs.

Earlier, Ayush Badoni's unbeaten fifty carried LSG to 165 for four on a slow pitch.

For the Super Giants, Badoni (55 not out) and Pooran (48 not out) played handy knocks.

Pooran and Badoni added 99 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket for SRH.

For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most successful bowler (2/12).

Brief scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 165/4 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 29, Nicholas Pooran 48 not out, Ayush Badoni 55 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 167 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Travis Head 89 not out , Abhishek Sharma 75 not out).

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2024, 17:05 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLTravis HeadSRHLSG

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT