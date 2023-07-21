Shopkeeper caught selling expired food products

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Wednesday raided a store near KG Halli and seized groceries worth Rs 50 lakh and arrested the shopkeeper, identified as Siddiq Ahmad Pasha.
Pasha used to buy expired food products and groceries for a 90 per cent discount on the MRP from a warehouse in Sidlaghatta in Hoskote. He sold the same products for 50 per cent off on the MRP.
When people questioned the low price, he told them that the products were bought from a warehouse and it cost him less. He used to sell soaps, biscuits, cooking oil, and aerated drinks by fudging their expiry dates.
The sleuths also found the shopkeeper had employed a minor.
