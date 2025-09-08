Bengaluru: From rap to wardrobe tales: St Joseph’s lit fest celebrates storytelling in every form  

<p>Bengaluru: St Joseph’s College of Commerce hosted its annual intercollegiate literary festival, ‘Vividha 2025’, from August 20 to 22.</p>.<p>Themed ‘Anatomy of Emotions’, the three-day event drew 355 participants from 15 city colleges.</p>.<p>The festival offered literary competitions, workshops, a student panel, and theatre performances.</p>.<p>Rapper and artist Pasha Bhai inaugurated the event with his talk ‘Dil Se Dakhini’, exploring performance and language identity.</p>.<p>Other sessions featured author Mala Kumar on children’s literature and imagination, poet Jiju Philip with an interactive poetry session, Maryanne Pais on inner narratives, Shruthi Anand with a doodle workshop, and Shabari Rao on dance as storytelling beyond words.</p>.St Joseph's varsity refutes govt report, calls it arbitrary.<p>Theatre was central, with the Hashmi Theatre Forum staging Jean Giraudoux’s 'The Madwoman of Chaillot', directed by TH Lavakumar.</p>.<p>A special attraction was a curated museum titled 'The Wardrobe', where garments donated by students and faculty became vehicles of memory and storytelling.</p>.<p>"The events pushed us to think differently, the workshops opened new ways of perception, and the museum made me emotional. ‘Vividha’ felt like a celebration of both art and life,” said a participant from Christ University.</p>