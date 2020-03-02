Shot by spurned lover, Nimhans employee regains consciousness to identify shooter

A 25-year-old Odisha woman shot by a software engineer has recovered from the injuries and has given a statement against the shooter.

Subhashree Priyadarshini, resident of a paying guest accommodation in Munnekolala and an employee at the IT section of Nimhans, had been shot by 33-year-old Amarendra Pattanaik on February 25.

An investigating official quoted Subhashree as saying in her statement that Pattanaik was her brother’s friend. He worked as a software engineer in Hyderabad.

When Subhashree wanted to join college, her brother and mother had asked Pattanaik for help.

Pattanaik helped her with the admission and paid her fees. He bought things for her daily needs and was supportive during her studies.

But after some time, Pattanaik expressed love for her and asked her to marry him. When Subhashree expressed disinterest, he forced her by citing all the help he had done and said she must oblige.

Subhashree then moved to Bengaluru and began working with Nimhans. Pattanaik also moved to the city, finding a job for himself and pursued her with the marriage

proposal.

A month ago, he went to Nimhans and manhandled her. The same day, Subhashree filed a complaint with the Siddapura police.

Wanting to take revenge on Subhashree for filing the complaint, Pattanaik asked her to meet him one last time with the assurance that he would not trouble her again. When she met him near the PG accommodation, he shot her with a country-made pistol, Subhashree said in her statement.

An investigating officer from the Marathahalli police station said Pattanaik also realised Subhashree was getting close to another person and wanted to kill her.

She has been discharged from hospital and returned to her native.

Pattanaik, injured in an accident after self-inflicted injuries, continues to receive treatment at the intensive care unit of a hospital. “If he recovers, we’ll question him about the incident and how he got hold of the pistol,” the official said, adding that a case of attempt to murder under the Arms Act has been slapped on Pattanaik.