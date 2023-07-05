Strangers put woman under 'magic spell', steal gold, cash  

Two men stole 19 grams of gold and Rs 18,000 in cash from a woman after allegedly putting her under a spell.

The incident took place on June 6 around 11.30 am when the victim was alone at her home in BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

The FIR states that two men rang the doorbell of the woman’s house on June 6. When she opened the door, they asked her for a donation of Rs 500 in the name of god.

After collecting the money, the suspects allegedly told her that her life was in danger, and performed some magic tricks to convince her about the same. They then proceeded to demand more money to extricate her out of the 'danger'.

When the duo wrapped their heads with cloth, the woman felt dazed and came under a 'magic spell'. She gave them Rs 18,000 in cash and gold ornaments weighing 19 grams. The accused fled the scene after collecting the valuables.

The woman further alleged that after the incident, she felt she was being followed wherever she goes.

Mico Layout police have filed an FIR under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 34 (common intention), 379 (punishment for theft), and 420 (cheating), and launched an investigation.

Police sources said a policeman accompanied the victim to two locations where she said unknown people had followed her, but they found no clues. They are waiting to collect more details about the suspects from the woman to solve the mystery.