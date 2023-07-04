Bengaluru: Man on the run after killing lover held 

A 29-year-old man, Arpith Gurijala, was arrested in Whitefield, Bengaluru, a month after killing his lover, 23-year-old Akanksha Bidyasar. Arpith, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, confessed to the murder, which took place in Akanksha's flat in Kodihalli on June 5.

The motive behind the crime was Akanksha's alleged involvement with another man.

Arpith, who had relocated to Hyderabad for work, grew suspicious of Akanksha and traveled to Bengaluru to confront her. He admitted to smothering her with a pillow. After his arrest, he was remanded to judicial custody.

Following the murder, Arpith spent almost a month hiding in Assam, leaving behind his phone and belongings in Akanksha's flat. The police froze his bank account, compelling him to seek financial assistance from relatives and friends. They remained in touch with his contacts, and upon his arrival in Bengaluru to collect money, he was apprehended.

Arpith initially planned to go to Delhi, where his mother worked, but altered his route and ended up in Bhopal before eventually reaching Assam. Authorities found a noose tied to the ceiling fan in Akanksha's flat, suggesting an attempt to stage a suicide. However, Arpith clarified that he had intended to hang himself but changed his mind.

With Rs 21 lakh in his bank account and no access to his debit or credit cards, Arpith withdrew money before his account was frozen. As his funds depleted, he worked odd jobs while seeking financial assistance from friends and relatives.

The crime was discovered by Akanksha's flatmate when she returned home from work.