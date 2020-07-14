What are the penalties for violating Bengaluru lockdown rules?

Bengaluru will be under lockdown from July 14 till July 22 to contain the spread of coronavirus. Violations of the lockdown directives can result in imprisonment for one year or a fine.

Any persons found violating lockdown will be booked under Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, which states that an individual may be imprisoned up to one year or fines for failure to comply with directions given by the state government.

They will also face legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which directs that any persons who willfully disobeys an order by a public servant, will be imprisoned up to two to six months or fined Rs 200 to Rs 2,000 or both.

The government has ordered for a week-long lockdown starting from 14 July to 22 July in order to curb the spread of coronavirus. All movements apart from essential services are put on hold in containment areas.

