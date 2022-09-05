B'luru flooded after cloudburst in possibly wettest day

Bengaluru flooded after cloudburst in possibly wettest day ever

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 05 2022, 01:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 05:40 ist
Many areas in Malleswaram were flooded on Sunday. Credit: DH PHOTO

The Outer Ring Road, major arterial roads and large swathes of Bengaluru have flooded once again after torrential rains pounded the city on Sunday night, in what may turn out to be a cloudburst on the wettest day on record for the city.

Weekend outings turned out to be a nightmare for thousands as traffic crawled on waterlogged roads and cab and auto drivers refused rides. Tree falls were reported from at least three places, including Adugodi and Tannery Road.

The Outer Ring Road has flooded once again near the RMZ Ecospace technology park, just days after witnessing some of the worst waterlogging in recent memory.

So great was the force of rainwater that it gushed into some stations as choked manholes overflowed.

DH Radio: Why do Bengaluru roads get flooded each year?

“I have not seen such heavy rain this monsoon,” said Nataraj K, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout. The manhole outside the metro station, he said, was overflowing with full force. Rain-struck passengers had to take shelter on the stairs of metro stations.

The thunderstorm began around 8 pm and lashed almost all parts of the city.

Whitefield, Gottigere, Bannerghatta Road, Vijayanagar, Rajajinagar, Basaveshwar Nagar, Yeshwantpur, Peenya, Laggere, Nandini Layout, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Hebbal, Sanjaynagar, RT Nagar, Nagawara, Hennur, Banaswadi, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Deepanjali Nagar and Chamarajpet were some of the worst-affected areas, though the list is not exhaustive.

Rainwater was more than three feet deep in the railway underbridges at Majestic, Okalipuram and Kasturinagar. The floodgates opened into shopping streets such as Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, KG Road, and Shivajinagar. Many apartment complexes were also flooded.

A report said some parts of Whitefield had received 116 mm of rain at the peak rate of 221 mm per hour.

The met department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru until September 7. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
rains
monsoon

What's Brewing

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

NASA’s Artemis rocket is a gigantic waste of money

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

Obama: US President, Nobel laureate, now an Emmy winner

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

One-of-a-kind plastic surgery to save injured python

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

US Open show goes on without Serena after legend's exit

Spice spike woes

Spice spike woes

 