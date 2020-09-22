32 apartments around Bellandur Lake yet to install STPs, says Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

Setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) in apartments is necessary, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said, pointing out that 32 apartment complexes around Bellandur Lake are yet to install STPs.

Meeting representatives of the Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF) virtually, the DyCM stressed on the need for all Bengalureans to protect water sources without delay, noting that the pollution of the Bellandur Lake has stained the image of Brand Bengaluru. Further damage to the brand should be averted immediately, he added.

“The Slum Clearance Board, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), and BAF must work together (in curbing pollution) and the government will extend all support,” Narayan said, adding that he would write to the chief secretary on the issue.

KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu and the slum board’s legal advisor K M Darpan apprised Narayan of the NGT orders and directions during the interaction. “We must protect the lake at any cost,” the DyCM said.

BAF members assured Narayan that apartment buildings in the vicinity are not letting sewage into Bellandur Lake, while accusing local industries of discharging toxic chemicals. “There are 493 industries around Bellandur Lake,” pointed out one of the members. For his part, Narayan quoted government data to inform the apartment representatives that 90 apartment complexes have installed STPs in their premises, while 32 are yet to have plants installed. “It will be better if the apartments implement the orders at the earliest,” he said.

BAF representatives Harish Shivaram, Luke Dhanaraj, Arun Kumar, and others were present at the meeting, which Narayan preferred to conduct virtually as he was in home isolation after contracting Covid-19.