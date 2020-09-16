Approval of Bengaluru metro airport line depends on feasibility of project: Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that the approval of the proposed metro rail project from Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport will be depending on the feasibility of project and availability of resources.

In a written reply to Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha member K C Ramamurthy, the Minister said that Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has requested for the early approval of the proposal to build about 58 kms metro rail project (from Central Silk Board Junction to Kempegowda International Airport) on equal equity sharing model as per Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation has also informed that Asian Development Bank has agreed to partially fund this project for a value of $ 500 million, Puri said.

"Metro rail projects are cost-intensive which requires extensive Inter-Ministerial consultations and their approval depends on the feasibility of projects and availability of resources. No time limit can be specified for sanction of the project," Puri said.

