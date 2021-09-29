As buildings collapse, BBMP report gathers dust

BBMP had taken up the survey to identify structurally outdated buildings after the sudden collapse of a building in JP Nagar two years ago

Sneha Ramesh
  • Sep 29 2021, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 02:13 ist
A part of the staff quarters of the Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) which collapsed at Dairy Circle in Bengaluru on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Credit: DH Photo

At a time when Bengaluru is witnessing back-to-back building collapses, a report of a survey commissioned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2019 to assess dilapidated structures is gathering dust.  

The civic body had taken up the survey to identify structurally outdated buildings after the sudden collapse of a building in JP Nagar two years ago. The report, according to officials, had listed over 200 such buildings in various BBMP zones across the city. Even though a detailed report was submitted, the BBMP hasn't initiated any action till date.

Also read: Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta acknowledged that a survey was indeed conducted. "I agree that action should have been taken then. Also, I am not sure about the status of the report or those buildings. I have asked all joint commissioners at the zonal level to submit a report within two days about the action taken against the buildings identified during the survey," he said.

Gupta added that the recent collapse of buildings has necessitated the resumption of such surveys. "These incidents are not new, but we should prevent them and ensure the safety of citizens," he said.

On Monday, 60 people had a narrow escape after a three-storey building came crashing down at Lakkasandra in South Bengaluru.

Zone No. of dilapidated buildings
East Zone49
West Zone33
Yelahanka61
South 33
Mahadevapura2
