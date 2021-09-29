As buildings collapse, BBMP report gathers dust

At a time when Bengaluru is witnessing back-to-back building collapses, a report of a survey commissioned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in 2019 to assess dilapidated structures is gathering dust.
The civic body had taken up the survey to identify structurally outdated buildings after the sudden collapse of a building in JP Nagar two years ago. The report, according to officials, had listed over 200 such buildings in various BBMP zones across the city. Even though a detailed report was submitted, the BBMP hasn't initiated any action till date.
Also read: Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta acknowledged that a survey was indeed conducted. "I agree that action should have been taken then. Also, I am not sure about the status of the report or those buildings. I have asked all joint commissioners at the zonal level to submit a report within two days about the action taken against the buildings identified during the survey," he said.
Gupta added that the recent collapse of buildings has necessitated the resumption of such surveys. "These incidents are not new, but we should prevent them and ensure the safety of citizens," he said.
On Monday, 60 people had a narrow escape after a three-storey building came crashing down at Lakkasandra in South Bengaluru.
|Zone
|No. of dilapidated buildings
|East Zone
|49
|West Zone
|33
|Yelahanka
|61
|South
|33
|Mahadevapura
|2
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Dalit-Sikh? The sociology of caste in Punjab
Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?
50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force
IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years
When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease
This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades
Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world
DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?
Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth
Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?