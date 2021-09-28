Another residential building collapses in Bengaluru

Another 3-storey residential building collapses in Bengaluru

Cracks started appearing rapidly in the building this morning following which residents alerted their neighbours

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 28 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after the building collapse in the Lakkasandra area, a three-storey staff quarters of Bangalore Milk Union Limited (BAMUL) came crashing down near Dairy Circle on Tuesday.

Three people escaped with minor injuries in the latest incident within the BAMUL campus, police said. The dilapidated building, said to be about 40 to 50-year-old, was allotted to some families who were residing there, they said.

Cracks started appearing rapidly in the building this morning following which residents alerted their neighbours and everyone came out of their houses.

The building soon came down crashing.

On Monday, a three-storey building rented out to 'Namma Metro' construction workers in Lakkasandra area, collapsed. Thankfully, no one was inside when this structure collapsed, though 25-30 labourers, mostly migrants, were reportedly living there. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Building Collapse
India News

What's Brewing

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

Luxury car sales boom post-second wave

 