Autos may go off Bengaluru roads on Dec 29

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Bengaluru are planning to go on strike on December 29 against the government’s decision to allow e-bike taxis.

They are also seeking a ban on the use of personal two-wheelers (whiteboard number plates) as bike taxis.

Earlier this month, the transport department issued licences to two companies — Bounce and Blu Smart — for operating electric bike taxis under the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme, which was introduced in 2021. The aim is to give the public more options for first- and last-mile connectivity.

The use of other two-wheelers as bike taxis is controversial. While rules do not allow personal vehicles to be used as bike taxis, the high court has restrained the government from taking any coercive action against bike taxi firms such as Rapido.

Auto drivers say bike taxis have badly hit their business.

D Rudramurthy of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union said they had raised objections when the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme was introduced a year ago. “Auto drivers have to follow so many rules to make passengers’ journey safe and comfortable. Bike taxis have none of it,” he told DH.

C Sampath, general secretary of the Adarsh Auto Drivers’ Union, said the strike call would mostly be given on Wednesday after a meeting of all auto drivers’ unions. He asked the government not to make things difficult for an already-embattled sector.

According to Sampath, Bengaluru has 1.45 lakh licensed auto-rickshaws and another 25,000 unlicensed ones. He said a lot of problems associated with auto-rickshaw travel in the city could be solved if the government withdrew the permit system. For an auto-rickshaw permit, the driver has to submit his CIBIL score and registration number of the auto-rickshaw, and pay a fee of Rs 500.

“If these problems are solved, I’m sure the public wouldn’t complain about auto drivers refusing rides. The city won’t need bike taxis, which are not safe,” he said.