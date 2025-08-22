<p>New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and his wife Sunita Dwivedi have taken a pledge for organ donation, with him describing the act as an extension of the armed forces' spirit of sacrifice and courage, officials said.</p>.<p>He urged service personnel and their families to come forward and set an example for society.</p>.<p>Gen Dwivedi and his wife took the pledge at an event held at Army Hospital (Research & Referral) here. He described organ donation as a "service to humanity" and an extension of the armed forces' spirit of sacrifice and courage.</p>.<p>An official said their gesture has given a significant boost to the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority (AORTA).</p>.<p>The initiative aims to encourage awareness and inspire the armed forces' community to lead the nation in organ donation.</p>.Despite record 18,900 transplants in 2024, India still struggles with organ donation from brain-dead patients.<p>Under the leadership of Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, AORTA has emerged as a national leader in organ retrieval and transplant efforts, the officials said.</p>.<p>"The Indian Army has already created a record, with more than 26,000 personnel pledging organ donations in a single campaign," the official said.</p>.<p>Gen Dwivedi also lauded AORTA for its consistent efforts in spreading awareness and motivating the armed forces personnel about the importance of organ donation.</p>.<p>Recognising the vital role of healthcare workers, the Army chief presented on-the-spot Chiefs' Recommendation Cards to three frontline staffers engaged in organ transplant care, including a housekeeper who diligently maintained hygiene and sanitation for patients.</p>.<p>The event included a heartfelt tribute to donor families who extended the gift of life through organ donation. These families were felicitated in a solemn ceremony for their compassion and courage, the officials said.</p>