BBMP to build 9 new crematoria

Filling the gaps in critical infrastructure in various zones, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) plans to build nine crematoriums.

As the existing 12 crematoriums are not enough to meet the increasing demand for space, the civic body is all set to build nine more — three each in Dasarahalli and RR Nagar, two in Yelahanka and one in KR Puram zones.

The Palike has received proposals for land from the Urban District Development Department (UDD) in this regard. However, the civic body officials are not happy about them.

“We have got 30 guntas of land at Bagaluru near KR Puram from the UDD. But the land is not enough for a crematorium. Ideally, we need more than an acre for both a burial ground and a crematorium. Also, there is no proper pathway leading to the area,” said a BBMP official, who wished to remain anonymous.

The BBMP will also face public wrath if the land assigned is very close to residential space.

“Many people do not like to have crematoriums close to their homes. It is probably because they are scared or find it health hazardous. We will get a feasibility report before starting the project and submit it to the authorities concerned, and then decide whether to change the location or so,” he added.

Upkeep to be outsourced

The BBMP will outsource the maintenance workers for these crematoriums and the tenders for this will be called soon. The online facilities to book the crematoriums

remain as such.

Mayor Gangambike said Rs 40 crore had been earmarked for the development and new constructions of burial grounds and crematoriums. And the construction work would be taken up once we get the land physically, she added.