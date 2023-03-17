Bengaluru civic body to build large biogas plant on PPP model 

The BBMP plans to construct a large-scale biogas plant in collaboration with private players to overcome the setback of failing to run 13 small bio-CNG plants.

The plant will be located in Kudlu, near HSR Layout, and will re-purpose a section of the existing Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) plant.

The plant’s goal is to convert 500 tonnes of organic and biodegradable waste into saleable biogas, and it aims to emulate the success of Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant in Indore, recognised as India’s cleanest city.

The Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML), the new entity carved out of the BBMP, has estimated the project to be Rs 160 crore, to be borne by the competing company.

“We will guarantee the supply of 500 tonnes of source-segregated organic waste on a daily basis. The private firm will have to invest in setting up the infrastructure and earn revenue by selling biogas,” a senior official said.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a massive 550-tonne bio-CNG plant in Indore, which has set a benchmark for other cities to follow.

DH reported earlier this year that the BBMP has struck an agreement with GAIL Gas Limited (GCL) to set up a compressed biogas plant on an 18-acre land in Mandur in city outskirts. As part of the agreement, GAIL Gas Limited has committed to producing 10.7 tonnes of bio-CNG, approximately 31.39 metric tonnes of high-quality manure, and 180 m3 of fermented liquid organic manure per day.

While boosting the capacity of the bio-CNG plant is expected to reduce the burden on landfills polluting the city’s outskirts, the plants are slammed for emitting foul odour.

Flaws in the tender

The project, however, received a setback as the State Pre-Tender Scrutiny Committee headed by Justice Rathnakala pointed out mistakes in draft tender conditions.

Sources said that the BSWML has been directed to first get the approval of the Infrastructure Development Department (IDD) by placing the proposal before the Single Window Agency headed by Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

Besides pointing out loopholes in the financial and technical conditions of the tender, the committee also asked BSWML to get the project approved by the board.