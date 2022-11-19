Bengaluru metro's third phase to cost Rs 16,328 cr, to be ready in 2028

The state government on Friday approved the third phase of Namma Metro project, which covers a total of 44.65 km comprising two corridors. Total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 16,328 crore and expected to be ready in 2028.

The state government will bear Rs 2,526 crore (20 per cent) the project and fund the cost of acquiring properties. The Centre is expected to share 20 per cent of the project cost and the BMRCL will raise the remaining 60 per cent (Rs 7,577 crore) through external assistance such as debts, private funding, etc. The Phase III project covers 32.15 km of ORR West that connects JP Nagar 4th Phase and Kempapura (22 stations) as well as 12.50-km stretch on Magadi Road from Hosahalli and Kadabagere (9 stations).

The 32.15-km corridor will have a total of eight inter-change stations, including two points where the Metro line will be integrated with the railway station (BEL Circle and Hebbal). The second corridor will have two inter-changes (Hosahalli and Sumanahalli cross).

The BMRCL has planned to build Metro-cum-road corridors in two places on the lines of Marenahalli stretch. They are: at Kanakapura Road Junction on ORR (Near JP Nagar Metro Station) for a length of 1.366 km and another ON Kamakya-Ittamadu-Hosakerehalli junction on ORR for a length of 1.56 km.

The construction of integrated structures, flyover at level one and Metro at level two, are expected to cost Rs 507.29 cr. It will be taken up by the BMRCL with BBMP agreeing to share 25 per cent of the total cost. Once completed, 32.15-km Corridor One is expected to get a ridership of 4.63 lakh a day and Corridor Two will witness 1.75 lakh daily ridership. A common depot for both corridors is planned at Sunkadakatte.