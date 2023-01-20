No sports facilities under Sivananda Circle flyover

Bengaluru: No sports facilities under Sivananda Circle flyover

Sivananda Circle was one among the four places taken up by the BBMP for theme-based beautification at a cost of Rs 10.46 crore

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 20 2023, 00:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 03:02 ist
Sivananda Circle was one of the four places taken up by the BBMP for theme-based beautification. Credit: Special Arrangement

The BBMP will drop the plan of creating sports facilities, such as a skating rink and a basketball court, beneath the newly-constructed Sivananda Circle flyover in the heart of the city.

The decision follows strong opposition from residents who wanted the vacant space to be converted into a garden and a parking facility.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, P N Ravindra, Special Commissioner (Projects) at BBMP, said the civic body would go ahead with the construction of a public toilet, which is currently half-done.

“We are modifying the rest of the design based on the inputs given by the residents. We are also shifting the statue of a horse (located a few steps away from the flyover) to facilitate smooth traffic flow,” he said.

Sivananda Circle was one among the four places taken up by the BBMP for theme-based beautification at a cost of Rs 10.46 crore. The other three junctions are Sumanahalli, Anand Rao Circle flyovers and one along Mysuru Road near BHEL office.

While a skating rink and basketball court were proposed at Sivananda Circle, a design around Channapatna toys was planned on Mysuru Road. The stretch below the Anand Rao Circle flyover is expected to get seating arrangements for passengers because many long-distance buses halt there.

Sivananda Circle
Bengaluru
Karnataka

