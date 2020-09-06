BMTC to resume AC bus services

In a further effort to normalise public transport, the BMTC will resume 34 Vajra (air-conditioned buses) on six routes, including Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and ITPL.

Of these, three will start from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, two from Banashankari TTMC, and one from the Central Silk Board. The 34 buses will make 148 trips.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said the buses are being introduced to fulfill the travel needs of the public in view of the government’s increased relaxation of the lockdown norms.

Meanwhile, the corporation has introduced 8 new Vayu Vajra buses to the airport from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, HAL, Whitefield TTMC, Kadugodi, Banashankari, HSR Layout, Electronics City, and Mysore Road Satellite Bus Station (MCTC).