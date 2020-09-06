BMTC to resume AC bus services

BMTC to resume AC bus services

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 06 2020, 01:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 02:01 ist
The buses are being introduced to fulfill the travel needs of the public in view of the increased relaxation of lockdown norms. DH FILE/Janardhan B K

In a further effort to normalise public transport, the BMTC will resume 34 Vajra (air-conditioned buses) on six routes, including Hosakote, Attibele, Kadugodi, Hebbal, and ITPL.

Of these, three will start from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, two from Banashankari TTMC, and one from the Central Silk Board. The 34 buses will make 148 trips.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said the buses are being introduced to fulfill the travel needs of the public in view of the government’s increased relaxation of the lockdown norms.

Meanwhile, the corporation has introduced 8 new Vayu Vajra buses to the airport from the Kempegowda Bus Station in Majestic, HAL, Whitefield TTMC, Kadugodi, Banashankari, HSR Layout, Electronics City, and Mysore Road Satellite Bus Station (MCTC).

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMTC
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Bengaluru | Of heritage lost and found

Bengaluru | Of heritage lost and found

Dozens of Namibia hippos at risk in dried-up water hole

Dozens of Namibia hippos at risk in dried-up water hole

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 