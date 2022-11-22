Bommai asks cops to plan new stations at high traffic areas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to prepare a proposal to set up new traffic police stations in areas with high traffic density.

“To manage the increasing traffic density in the city, we have appointed a special commissioner. Now, to aid their operations, I have instructed officials of the Bengaluru Traffic Police to submit a proposal on setting up new traffic police stations,” he said.

He added that a master plan to ensure smooth traffic flow is being prepared and funds will be allocated to such projects.

“Basic infrastructure is being upgraded in the city along with technological advancements. Under the Nirbhaya scheme, 7,500 intelligence cameras are being installed across the city,” Bommai added.

Govt okays 12 high-density corridors at Rs 280 crore

The government has also approved an Rs 280-crore project for the construction of 12 high-density corridors that will connect Bengaluru with other major cities in the country, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“Bengaluru is fast-growing and considering that many foreign nationals visit the city, it is important to ensure smooth and hassle-free connectivity,” he said.

“Every day, at least 5,000 vehicles hit the city and there are over 1.5 crore vehicles registered here,” Bommai said, adding that the government has taken several measures to address the city’s needs.