CM promises 300-km Bengaluru metro network by 2025

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured that the government would complete the second phase of the metro by 2021 and the airport metro connectivity from the Outer Ring Road (ORR) by 2023.

After inaugurating the newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan in Yelahanka New Town on Sunday, the chief minister said: “We have estimated that the metro connectivity in the city will reach up to 300 kilometres by 2025.”

He also said the government has decided to extend the metro services up to Hoskote in a bid to promote public transport and reduce pollution.

On the occasion, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 400 crore sanctioned to the Yelahanka constituency.

The Ambedkar Bhavan is a three-storeyed community hall, which the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has built at a cost of Rs 11 crore. It has 432 seats with air conditioning and a digital sound system. It has seven screens and can accommodate a thousand people in the first floor with basement parking facility.

“The community hall has been built with advanced facilities and will help the local residents,” Yediyurappa said. “Our government wants to build similar community halls in all the districts of the state.”

About the housing scheme for the poor, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said poor families have been given beneficiary cards to build their homes on the government’s land at Yelahanka.

Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath said Dalit organisations have been requesting for the Ambedkar Bhavan in the area for the past eight years. “Now, we have built it for the people of the constituency. It will be rented to the locals at a lower cost,” he added.

Housing Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda and Mayor Gowtham Kumar also took part in the event.