Dry waste collection centre to be set up at Madiwala market 

Jayaram Raipura, BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South), directed officials to set up a dry waste collection centre at the Madiwala market.

Raipura, who inspected the facilities at the premises on Tuesday, said the market produces close to 10 tonnes of wet waste every day, and the NGOs in the sector have helped create awareness about waste segregation.

“Of the 10 tonnes wet waste produced, five to six tonnes are being given away as food for cattle and for the production of biogas. The rest is transported to the Chikkanagamangala processing plant. I have asked the officials to ensure the waste is disposed of scientifically,” Raipura said.

He also directed the officials to ensure rainwater does not stagnate there and visitors to the market have a well-made pathway.