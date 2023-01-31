Economical, seamless public transport needed: Traffic police chief

Bengaluru needs adequate, economical and seamless public transport, said Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, on Monday.

During a meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at Sir MV Auditorium where Saleem spoke, the trade body’s president, B V Gopal Reddy, presented several suggestions to the traffic top cop.

“Strict implementation of traffic rules, regulating parking in commercial and residential areas, especially in the Central Business District, are issues that require immediate attention,” Reddy said, adding that the city’s roads require increased surveillance cameras.

FKCCI senior vice-president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti stressed on the use of public transportation, while also suggesting the implementation of traffic awareness programmes for parents. The traffic police should team up with volunteer groups to manage vehicular movement, he urged.

In response to the FKCCI members’ complaints and suggestions, the traffic chief assured that his department’s top priority is to regulate traffic, enforce rules, and ensure road safety. He also added that the government's increased investment in public transport infrastructure could cut down utilisation of private vehicles and solve the city’s traffic problems.

The department is deploying technology to ensure greater transparency and safety, with the intention of having contactless monitoring of nearly all violations on the roads, Saleem said.

FKCCI vice-president M G Balakrishna, immediate past president Dr C A I S Prasad, and several other members were present at the meeting.