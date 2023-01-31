Economical public transport needed: Traffic department

Economical, seamless public transport needed: Traffic police chief

In response to the FKCCI members’ complaints and suggestions, the traffic chief assured that his department’s top priority is to regulate traffic

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 31 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 03:22 ist
Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, being felicitated by FKCCI president B V Gopal Reddy (R) at an event in Bengaluru on Monday. FKCCI senior vice-president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti (L) is also seen. DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Bengaluru needs adequate, economical and seamless public transport, said Dr M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, on Monday.

During a meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at Sir MV Auditorium where Saleem spoke, the trade body’s president, B V Gopal Reddy, presented several suggestions to the traffic top cop.

“Strict implementation of traffic rules, regulating parking in commercial and residential areas, especially in the Central Business District, are issues that require immediate attention,” Reddy said, adding that the city’s roads require increased surveillance cameras.

FKCCI senior vice-president Ramesh Chandra Lahoti stressed on the use of public transportation, while also suggesting the implementation of traffic awareness programmes for parents. The traffic police should team up with volunteer groups to manage vehicular movement, he urged.

In response to the FKCCI members’ complaints and suggestions, the traffic chief assured that his department’s top priority is to regulate traffic, enforce rules, and ensure road safety. He also added that the government's increased investment in public transport infrastructure could cut down utilisation of private vehicles and solve the city’s traffic problems.

The department is deploying technology to ensure greater transparency and safety, with the intention of having contactless monitoring of nearly all violations on the roads, Saleem said.

FKCCI vice-president M G Balakrishna, immediate past president Dr C A I S Prasad, and several other members were present at the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
traffic department
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Joshimath: Can they return to the native?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native?

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Hungry for audience love, crores not important: SRK

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Assam eyes Guinness record for Rongali Bihu programme

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

 