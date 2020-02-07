For effective waste management, decentralise process: Civic officials

As big cities expand, the best way to handle waste management and sewage treatment is to decentralise the process, officials said.

At a panel discussion titled ‘Sanitation and Waste Management: Clean Karnataka’ on the second day of the Smart Cities Investment Summit, experts and officials listed the merits of managing waste and treating sewage at the ward level.

“The solution (in treating sewage) lies in decentralisation,” BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath said while moderating the discussions.

Even as sewage treatment plants solve the treatment issue, scaling it up to cover the city is still a challenge. “We’ve made it mandatory for large and medium size apartments to treat their sewage,” he said.

BBMP special commissioner for solid waste management Randeep D said cities like Bengaluru have scarcer land to process and dispose waste. Cutting-edge technology would be of little use without political will, he hinted.

“Just like how we found land for the Indira Canteens, we should find land in each ward and division to process five to ten tons of waste,” Randeep said. “Unless we decentralise, we won’t be able to process waste. Villagers oppose landfills in their neighbourhoods, and ask us why they should bear Bengaluru’s waste.”

Taking a cue from Israel Consul for Trade and Economic Affairs Shai Moses, both officials supported a policy change to mandate decentralisation of waste management to avoid the prospect of handling mountains of garbage.

‘Municipalika 2020’

As the summit drew to a close on Thursday, the state government is organising an exhibition showcasing the latest technology and know-how on city development aimed at towns across Karnataka.

The ‘Municipalika 2020’ is set to take place in the city from February 12 to 14 at Palace Grounds. Urban planning, waste management, sanitation and sustainability will take centrestage at the event.

Urban Development Department principal secretary Anjum Parvez said all government departments working in the urban sector will take part in the event.

“All elected representatives and officers of the 279 urban local bodies in the state have been invited and it is a great opportunity for them,” Parvez said, explaining how the event is relevant to towns and cities.

The event aims to attract investors for works, especially infrastructure projects, taken up in towns and tier-2 cities.

The state government has contributed Rs 1.7 crore for the exhibition, which will also host a city development investment conclave on finding financial resources for the city’s urban bodies.