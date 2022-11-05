Land loser fences off under-construction road in Kengeri

Land loser fences off Kengeri's under-construction road

The 75-year-old resident resorted to the desperate move after repeated requests to provide the 4,000 square feet of developed site as compensation

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2022, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2022, 14:14 ist
The fencing of the major arterial (MA) road. Credit: Special Arrangement

A senior citizen who gave up 14 guntas of his land for road construction in Archakara Badavane (Kengeri) has fenced the under-construction major arterial (MA) road.

The 75-year-old resident resorted to the desperate move after repeated requests to provide the 4,000 square feet of developed site as compensation for parting with his land did not get any response from officials of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

He gave away his land for the construction of the road that connects Magadi Road with Mysuru Road via Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout.

The BDA’s land acquisition department did not stand by its commitment despite taking possession of his site two years ago.

