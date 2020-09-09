Metro connectivity to Bengaluru airport likely by Dec 2024

Formalising a public-private partnership on the airport metro line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Signed in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, the MoU is to put an official stamp on an innovative financing model to establish the 4.95-km airport section of the ORR-Airport Metro. The project cost is estimated at Rs 800 crore.

The metro connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is likely to be commissioned by December 2024. The BMRCL will construct the airport metro section, along with civil, electro-mechanical, other associated facilities, works and related assets. BIAL will develop, manage and maintain the two metro stations located within the airport boundary.

This airport section is a part of the total 56-km metro line that’s been named ‘ORR-Airport Metro’ from Central Silk Board Junction to the KIA terminals via KR Puram and Hebbal. The total cost of the ORR-Airport Metro is Rs 14,844 crore and is likely to serve 7.8 lakh commuters daily.

The two stations within the KIA boundary are likely to see a daily ridership of 60,000 commuters in 2024, increasing to 1.88 lakh commuters by 2041. The civil works on the airport metro section are likely to begin in March 2021.

Tenders for the civil works of the 56-km metro viaduct and 30 stations, with an estimated cost of over Rs 3,230 Crores, have already been called in five packages. Work on the first two packages from Central Silk Board Junction to KR Puram is expected to commence in December 2020, and that on the three packages from KR Puram to the airport, in March 2021. The airport section and the section from Hebbal to the Trumpet Junction will be prioritised.

Almost two-thirds of the 94 acres of the land required for the ORR-Airport Metro has been acquired and handed over to the BMRCL. The remaining land is mostly for the metro depot near the Trumpet Junction. The shifting of the utilities, namely electricity, water, streetlights, gas and telecom, is underway by the agencies concerned.