Metro crane falls near Silk Board Junction; traffic hit but no casualties

A crane engaged in metro construction work at Silk Board junction in southern Bengaluru collapsed sideways on Friday night. No major injuries or casualties were reported.

The accident occurred around 8.15 pm on the service road that meets the down ramp of the Silk Board flyover, close to the Madiwala footbridge before the Jamia Masjid.

Sujeetha Salman, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South), told DH that the south-facing crane was engaged in fixing a metal gauge into the ground when it toppled to the right side on the one-way service road. The gauge tore through the metal barricade fixed along the drain, and a portion of the structure fell in, she said.

Sujeetha added that the traffic police suspect that a rock under the crane gave way, causing it to fall sideways. They are yet to investigate how the accident occurred.

Although the driver reportedly sustained no visible injuries, he has been taken to the hospital. No other vehicles or passersby were injured.

The fallen crane blocked traffic coming from HSR Layout and BTM Layout towards Madiwala on the service road.

Road users going from BTM to Madiwala have been asked to proceed via 14th Main Road, HSR Layout, and commuters going from HSR Layout towards Madiwala may go via BTM Layout, noted Sujeetha on Twitter.

A BMRCL official confirmed the incident and said engineers were working to set it right.