<p>Legendary Lenny Wilkens, one of the few inductees into the Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, died on Sunday. He was 88.</p><p>Wilkens' family announced the news but did not divulge a cause of death.</p><p>Wilkens, a nine-time All-Star point guard from 1960-75, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1989. He was enshrined as a coach in 1998 and guided the Seattle SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA title and held the NBA victories record of 1,332 when he retired after the 2004-05 season.</p><p>Wilkens also was a college star at Providence. His No. 14 was retired by the school in 1996 and he was named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.</p><p>Tom Heinsohn, Bill Russell, Bill Sharman and John Wooden are the other four who were enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame as both a player and coach.</p><p>NBA commissioner Adam Silver paid his respects Sunday to Wilkens, who was named to the NBA's 75th anniversary team in 2021.</p>.Paul Tagliabue, NFL's commissioner for 17 seasons, passes away at 84.<p>"Lenny Wilkens represented the very best of the NBA -- as a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach, and one of the game's most respected ambassadors," Silver said in a statement. "So much so that, four years ago, Lenny received the unique distinction of being named one of the league's 75 greatest players and 15 greatest coaches of all time.</p><p>"But even more impressive than Lenny's basketball accomplishments, which included two Olympic Gold medals and an NBA Championship, was his commitment to service -- especially in his beloved community of Seattle where a statue stands in his honor.</p><p>"He influenced the lives of countless young people as well as generations of players and coaches who considered Lenny not only a great teammate or coach but also an extraordinary mentor who led with integrity and true class."</p><p>Wilkens had career averages of 16.5 points and 6.7 assists in 1,077 career regular-season games as a player and compiled a 1,332-1,155 record a an NBA coach.</p><p>Wilkens, a New York native, was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 1960 draft by the St. Louis Hawks. He spent eight seasons with the franchise and made the All-Star team five teams and finished second behind Wilt Chamberlain in MVP voting for the 1967-68 season.</p><p>Wilkens was traded to the expansion Seattle SuperSonics before the 1968-69 season and averaged a career-best 22.4 points in his first of four seasons with the team. He made the All-Star team three times and became one of the most popular figures in franchise history.</p><p>He became player-coach of the SuperSonics and starred as a player while coaching the team for three seasons, including a 47-35 record in 1971-72.</p><p>After the 1971-72 season, Wilkens was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers and made his final All-Star squad that season. He played one more season with the Cavaliers before being traded to Portland prior to the 1974-75 season.</p><p>He served as player-coach of the Trail Blazers in what was final season as a player. He returned as the team's coach the following season.</p><p>Then he returned to Seattle and topped 50 wins three times in eight seasons. The SuperSonics reached the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons, losing to Washington in the 1978 finals before beating the Bullets the next season for the title.</p><p>Wilkens also coached the Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks in his 32 seasons as a head coach.</p><p>Wilkens now ranks third in coaching victories, trailing all-time leader Gregg Popovich (1,390) and Don Nelson (1,335).</p><p>In June, a statue of Wilkens was unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena, the former home of the SuperSonics. The team moved to Oklahoma City after the 2007-08 season.</p>