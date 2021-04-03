Namma Metro to launch QR code ticketing soon

BMRCL has expedited its plan to go cashless by adopting a QR code-based ticketing system for individual travellers in the coming months.

The QR code ticketing system will reduce social contact, especially with regard to passengers who travel without a smartcard.

Namma Metro operations resumed in September after the lockdown but the tokens, which served as tickets, have been suspended in view of the pandemic.

Single journey passengers, who are not inclined to buy a smart card, have taken to social media to demand alternatives to tokens.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has invited bids from companies to implement the new system, which is expected to be operational within the next five months.

According to the architecture of the new system, a new app will allow passengers to book tickets in QR Code form displayed on the mobile phone.

The QR code will be scanned by the automatic fare collection gates, which will be upgraded in all stations under Phase 1 with technology similar to the ones in Phase 2’s Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute corridor.

The new app will play the role of the smart card and will be integrated with the Metro AFC system, allowing users to check balance and transaction (travel) history. Instant recharges through UPI, debit cards and net banking will also be allowed.

BMRCL chief public relations officer B L Yashvanth Chavan said the upgradation of old AFC gates will begin in June. “According to the plan, one or two gates in each station will have the new AFC system to facilitate the QR code system as well as the open loop common mobility card. The work will begin from June,” he said.

If things go as planned, BMRCL is expected to award the work in June following which the contractor will have four weeks to design a mobile app and user interface and 10 weeks to go live, helping Metro services to go cashless.