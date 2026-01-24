<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/n-chandrababu-naidu">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> on Saturday said a society achieves true progress only when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed.</p><p>Commemorating the 'National Girl Child Day', the chief minister said today is an opportunity for people to recommit themselves to the goal of empowering the girl child.</p>.Andhra Pradesh to go Australia way? Government forms panel to study social media curbs for children under 16.<p>"National Girl Child Day greetings to everyone. The true progress of a society occurs when its daughters are empowered, protected and given equal opportunities to succeed," Naidu said in a post on X.</p><p>Further, he observed that the girl child should be ensured equal opportunities and enabled to be an active part of nation-building.</p>